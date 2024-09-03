Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More international recognition for Sheffield United as promising starlet joins teammate in England squad

Sheffield United have received more international recognition during this break after talented youngster Louie Marsh was called into the England Elite Squad for this month’s clashes with Turkey and Romania, The Star can reveal. United were already represented in the age group - formerly known as the England U20s - by Oliver Arblaster, who has withdrawn from the squad to be replaced by another graduate of the Shirecliffe academy.

Paul Nevin’s side take on Turkey in Istanbul this Friday (5pm BST) before facing Romania at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park stadium next Tuesday, September 10 with a 7pm kick-off. Arblaster was originally named in the squad alongside the likes of Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of England senior star Jude who plays for Sunderland, and Tottenham pair Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett.

Nevin, who was part of Gareth Southgate’s senior England staff at the World Cup in 2022 and this summer’s European Championships, has taken interim charge of the young Lions side, assisted by Kevin Nolan, Chris Lock and Neil Cutler. England recognition is the latest stage of Marsh’s progression, the forward in superb form in front of goal for the Blades U21s in recent seasons and getting his first senior goal for his boyhood club last month in victory over Wrexham.

Elsewhere Anel Ahmedhodzic has been named in the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad for their Nations League matches against Netherlands and Hungary this month, while Harry Souttar has been called up again by Australia to face Bahrain and Indonesia in World Cup qualifiers. Adam Davies and Kieffer Moore are in the Wales squad for Craig Bellamy’s first games in charge, Nations League clashes against Turkey and Montenegro.