Preston North End vs Sheffield United: TV and live stream details, odds, form and more
Sheffield United will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.
The Blades saw their four-game winning streak in the Championship come to an abrupt end on Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 by Wayne Rooney’s Derby County at Pride Park.
Read More
Meanwhile, Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites, who are below United only on goal difference, were pegged back late on against Birmingham City for a 1-1 draw.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
Form (last five)
Preston: D-L-W-W-D
Sheffield United: W-W-W-W-L
Preston vs Sheffield United h2h (last 10)
Preston: three wins
Draws: three draws
Sheffield United: three wins
What time does Preston North End vs Sheffield United kick off?
Preston North End vs Sheffield United kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Is Preston North End vs Sheffield United on TV?
Preston North End v Sheffield United will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.
How can I stay up to date with the match?
The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.
You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.
What are the betting odds for Preston North End v Sheffield United?
Preston: 2/1
Draw: 23/10
Sheffield United: 28/17