The Blades saw their four-game winning streak in the Championship come to an abrupt end on Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 by Wayne Rooney’s Derby County at Pride Park.

Meanwhile, Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites, who are below United only on goal difference, were pegged back late on against Birmingham City for a 1-1 draw.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United is put under pressure by Sepp van den Berg of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Preston North End at Bramall Lane on September 14, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Form (last five)

Preston: D-L-W-W-D

Sheffield United: W-W-W-W-L

Preston vs Sheffield United h2h (last 10)

Preston: three wins

Draws: three draws

Sheffield United: three wins

What time does Preston North End vs Sheffield United kick off?

Preston North End vs Sheffield United kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Is Preston North End vs Sheffield United on TV?

Preston North End v Sheffield United will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

What are the betting odds for Preston North End v Sheffield United?

Preston: 2/1

Draw: 23/10