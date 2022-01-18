Preston North End v Sheffield United LIVE: Blades lead thanks to Jayden Bogle's strike
Sheffield United will hope to make up some ground on the Championship promotion places this evening when they face Preston North End at Deepdale.
The game is one of the Blades’ games in hand after the clash was postponed on Boxing Day last year.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom has warned his side that they will have to raise their levels tonight if they are to get their season back on track after Saturday’s defeat at Derby.
Follow every key moment from the game in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Preston v Blades LIVE
Browne’s cross
into the middle goes over the head of everyone in the middle and out for a Blades goal kick - the tempo has dropped since the goal of the game and United won’t mind that at all
Brewster has a go
from outside the box, we know he can hit them from that sort of range and he strikes this one well but Iversen drops on it comfortably enough in the end
GOAL BLADES
and it’s Bogle who gets it with a well-struck effort after Egan’s initial header was saved by Iversen - it rebounded to Bogle who was a fair way out and smashed it past the Preston goalkeeper, it may have taken a touch but who cares as the Blades lead 1-0
Big save from Wes
to deny Sinclair after Basham missed his header, before United go up the other end and Ndiaye forces a fine save from Iversen to push his shot wide - a good few seconds for goalkeepers here
Good move from United
ends with Robinson crossing dangerously and Barkhuizen is forced to head over his own bar, Hourihane goes over to take the corner... it goes short to Norwood who shoots and it’s deflected behind again, the midfielder races away with his hands on his head and it looked to me like that one may have been sneaking in but for the deflection
Egan clears
Johnson’s centre after a poor kick out from Foderingham saw Preston break, Sinclair fed Johnson and his dangerous cross was blocked before Bauer got a shot off, saved easily by Foderingham down low
Egan gets his head
to a long throw and directs it on target but it’s easy for Iversen in the home goal to pluck it out of the air
And we’re underway
after the Blades take a knee, roared on by their travelling supporters behind Wes Foderingham’s goal
Not long until kick-off
now as Deepdale fills up - a decent away following from the Blades is expected despite the game being rearranged to a Tuesday night in January, and they’ll be expecting a much better showing from their side than the one they witnessed at Derby on Saturday
Oli McBurnie’s message to his teammates
as he misses out again at Preston after suffering from Covid-19 recently