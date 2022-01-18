Preston North End v Sheffield United LIVE: 10-men PNE hit back from two down to level
Sheffield United will hope to make up some ground on the Championship promotion places this evening when they face Preston North End at Deepdale.
The game is one of the Blades’ games in hand after the clash was postponed on Boxing Day last year.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom has warned his side that they will have to raise their levels tonight if they are to get their season back on track after Saturday’s defeat at Derby.
Follow every key moment from the game in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Preston v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 21:42
That’s full time
and United have somehow conspired to throw away what could have been two big points away at Preston tonight - at 2-0 up against 10 men they should have been cruising but Preston showed some great spirit and character to get back into it, and fully deserved too. United should have a long hard look at themselves about the manner of their second-half display and don’t have to look too far for an example of the character they were missing...
Goal Preston
and the game is indeed levelled as Riis taps home from close range to convert a brilliant cross from former Blade Ched Evans. In the dying minutes here and United have been pegged back from 2-0 ahead by 10 men Preston and there’ll be FIVE minutes added time
Chance for PNE
to level the scores as Johnson plays a neat one-two and then looks to cross, he smashes it and Foderingham gets what could have been a vital touch to tip it away and out for a throw in but the home side are certainly knocking on the door with their 10 men
Double change for the Blades
as Berge and Norrington-Davies replace Ndiaye and Stevens - the latter had gone down to receive some treatment and has now made way as he makes his return from injury
Bogle tries to break through
after McGoldrick’s low cross finds its way to him at the back post, but he’s crowded out and the ball bobbles out - United want a corner but a goal kick is the result
Goal Preston
and it’s game on again as Browne finishes confidently after a cut back from the left byline - how will the Blades respond to that?
Blades sub
sees Rhian Brewster replaced by David McGoldrick
Foderingham saves again
as Riis breaks through the middle and looks to find the bottom corner, Foderingham parries it back to him and he can’t take advantage the second time around as United scramble clear the resulting corner
Huge chance for 3-0
as Brewster reacts quickest to a loose ball and looks to find the bottom corner, but he turns it the wrong side of the far post - it can only be a matter of inches wide but he puts his head in his hands in anguish, knowing what a good chance it was
Hourihane sees yellow
for a foul on Browne, the home fans want more but the ref doesn’t give in and books the on-loan Villa man