United have no fresh injury concerns following their midweek win at Swansea, with skipper Billy Sharp back in full training and on the bench for the game at Deepdale.

United hope to welcome back Jayden Bogle to competitive action soon after the upcoming international break after Stuart McCall, the Blades' assistant manager, revealed the popular right-back has returned to training.

Bogle has been missing since February after being forced to go under the knife and correct a knee issue that was restricting his game, leaving George Baldock as the Blades' only senior and recognised right-back for last season's run in and the start of the current campaign.

Sheffield United fans arriving ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...