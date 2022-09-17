News you can trust since 1887
Preston North End 0 Sheffield United 0: Blades make one change at Deepdale as Billy Sharp returns to 18

Sheffield United will look to consolidate their position at the top of the Championship table this afternoon when they face Preston North End.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 1:24 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 3:03 pm

United have no fresh injury concerns following their midweek win at Swansea, with skipper Billy Sharp back in full training and on the bench for the game at Deepdale.

United hope to welcome back Jayden Bogle to competitive action soon after the upcoming international break after Stuart McCall, the Blades' assistant manager, revealed the popular right-back has returned to training.

Bogle has been missing since February after being forced to go under the knife and correct a knee issue that was restricting his game, leaving George Baldock as the Blades' only senior and recognised right-back for last season's run in and the start of the current campaign.

Sheffield United fans arriving ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale Stadium, Preston: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Now aged 22, Bogle established himself as valuable competition for Baldock down the right and also showed a goal threat with three strikes in his last 11 games before injury struck.

Preston v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:35

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:35

Having said that

Ben Whiteman almost lit it up with a good sidefooted effort against his old side that had Foderingham scrambling but it’s just wide of his top corner

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:34

Game has just started to lull a little

as North End run out of steam a little after a period of sustained pressure they put United under, United haven’t really got going either themselves and the game seems to have gone a little flat all of a sudden

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:26

Big let off for United

as Basham tries to beat his man down the left and is tackled, PNE suddenly have a 3-on-1 advantage but Parrott’s touch is awful and the chance goes begging - just minutes earlier Basham did superbly to cut out a dangerous low cross but he was a lucky man there

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:22

Comfortable save for Wes

as Hughes gets his head to a cross and flicks it goalwards but it lacks power and Wes gathers easily

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:16

Booking for Lindsay

as he takes down Ndiaye, no complaints there

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:15

Big chance for PNE

as a cross from the right is flicked on into the path of Riis but he can only touch it wide

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:13

Shot deflected wide

from McCann as Preston continue to take pot shots from long range,Norwood clears the corner but it’s another flag kick and Norwood clears again at the front post

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:09

Good defending from Basham

sees him get the better of Riis lining up again on the left of defence from the start, Ahmedhodzic on the right as they finished at Swansea on Tuesday

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:07

Appeals for a penalty

as McBurnie’s shot hits an arm after Baldock’s cross, in the PL it’d be given by either the ref or certainly VAR with the unnnatural position of the arm but nothing given here - almost like it’s a different game

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:04

Early chance for Brewster

as he’s sent clear down the left on his recall from the start, he looks to lob over Woodman but gets it slightly wrong and it’s just wide

