Preston North End 0 Sheffield United 0: Blades make one change at Deepdale as Billy Sharp returns to 18
Sheffield United will look to consolidate their position at the top of the Championship table this afternoon when they face Preston North End.
United have no fresh injury concerns following their midweek win at Swansea, with skipper Billy Sharp back in full training and on the bench for the game at Deepdale.
United hope to welcome back Jayden Bogle to competitive action soon after the upcoming international break after Stuart McCall, the Blades' assistant manager, revealed the popular right-back has returned to training.
Bogle has been missing since February after being forced to go under the knife and correct a knee issue that was restricting his game, leaving George Baldock as the Blades' only senior and recognised right-back for last season's run in and the start of the current campaign.
Now aged 22, Bogle established himself as valuable competition for Baldock down the right and also showed a goal threat with three strikes in his last 11 games before injury struck.
Preston v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 15:35
Having said that
Ben Whiteman almost lit it up with a good sidefooted effort against his old side that had Foderingham scrambling but it’s just wide of his top corner
Game has just started to lull a little
as North End run out of steam a little after a period of sustained pressure they put United under, United haven’t really got going either themselves and the game seems to have gone a little flat all of a sudden
Big let off for United
as Basham tries to beat his man down the left and is tackled, PNE suddenly have a 3-on-1 advantage but Parrott’s touch is awful and the chance goes begging - just minutes earlier Basham did superbly to cut out a dangerous low cross but he was a lucky man there
Comfortable save for Wes
as Hughes gets his head to a cross and flicks it goalwards but it lacks power and Wes gathers easily
Booking for Lindsay
as he takes down Ndiaye, no complaints there
Big chance for PNE
as a cross from the right is flicked on into the path of Riis but he can only touch it wide
Shot deflected wide
from McCann as Preston continue to take pot shots from long range,Norwood clears the corner but it’s another flag kick and Norwood clears again at the front post
Good defending from Basham
sees him get the better of Riis lining up again on the left of defence from the start, Ahmedhodzic on the right as they finished at Swansea on Tuesday
Appeals for a penalty
as McBurnie’s shot hits an arm after Baldock’s cross, in the PL it’d be given by either the ref or certainly VAR with the unnnatural position of the arm but nothing given here - almost like it’s a different game
Early chance for Brewster
as he’s sent clear down the left on his recall from the start, he looks to lob over Woodman but gets it slightly wrong and it’s just wide