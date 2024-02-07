Sheffield United remain bottom of the Premier League after a home thumping at the hands of Aston Villa , but where do they rank in the fair play table? The Blades face a tough battle if they want to survive this season, already 10 points from safety and having played a game less than Luton Town.

In the meantime, we have put together the latest Premier League fair play table to see where United rank. The points are calculated by giving one point for each yellow card, three for a second yellow card and five for a red card. Take a look below at how the teams rank.