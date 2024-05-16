Sheffield United may be headed for the Championship, but they might yet have been part of the final VAR season in the Premier League . Premier League rivals Wolves have started a campaign to scrap the technology, and there is some early indication that they will get support from at least some of their rivals.

The technology has dominated headlines again this season, with many teams feeling aggrieved over decisions at one time or another. But which teams have been impacted the most by VAR this season? We have put together a Premier League table without VAR table to find out, and we calculate it by taking all of the result-defining VAR decisions and going with the decision made by the referee on the pitch.