Premier League with Sheffield United has given The Star's Young Player of the Year a hunger for more
Sheffield United’s James McAtee says the positive that he has taken from this disappointing campaign in the top flight is that he knows that’s where he wants to be playing.
McAtee picked up the Young Player of the Year prize at The Star Football Awards after some impressive displays in the Premier League for the Blades in what was ultimately a campaign to forget overall.
The Manchester City starlet is expected to go back across the Pennines when his loan spell runs out and who knows where the next season will take him but he will be able to look back at his two years at United, which brought about promotion last year, with plenty of fond memories.
"I started quite well, but the end of the season has not gone too well for us but hopefully next season we will be back up there. It was an experience, I got to play in the Premier League, that's what I want to do and hopefully next season I can get to do the same."
On winning the award as the best young player across our region, McAtee added: "It's a pleasure. I'm happy to win it and hopefully next season I can go and win something like this again."It's been tough. I struggled at the start and then I got kind of used to it. Obviously the results haven't gone our way but I've definitely enjoyed it. It's been an experience."
