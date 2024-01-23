Premier League with no VAR table: Where Sheffield United, Burnley, Luton, Nottingham Forest & others sit
A look at where Sheffield United rank in the latest Premier League without VAR table after a hard-earned home draw.
Sheffield United picked up an important point over the weekend with late drama against European qualification-chasing West Ham United. Ben Brereton-Diaz netted on his debut, and Oli McBurnie scored deep into stoppage time to grab a point.
The Blades remain at the bottom of the Premier League as things stand, but how different would the table look if it didn't exist? We have calculated the latest without VAR table below by taking all game-defining VAR decisions that led to goals and going with the decision made by the referee on the pitch. Take a look below to see where Sheffield United rank.