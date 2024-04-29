Sheffield United have endured a miserable return to the Premier League, already headed back to the Premier League with relegation confirmed with games to spare. But how have the Blades been impacted by VAR this season?
The technology can have a big say on points totals, and United will be without it next season, with the Championship yet to adopt it. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest Premier League without VAR table. We calculate the table by taking all of the game-defining VAR decisions and going with the decision made by the referee on the pitch. Take a look below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.