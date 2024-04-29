Sheffield United have endured a miserable return to the Premier League , already headed back to the Premier League with relegation confirmed with games to spare. But how have the Blades been impacted by VAR this season?

The technology can have a big say on points totals, and United will be without it next season, with the Championship yet to adopt it. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the latest Premier League without VAR table. We calculate the table by taking all of the game-defining VAR decisions and going with the decision made by the referee on the pitch. Take a look below.