In this list, we'll be looking at the Premier League teams whose summer signings have netted them the best value for money per goals scored.

Getting the best value for money is becoming more and more paramount in the Premier League. As those at the top of the pile continue to shatter spending records, teams with lesser financial might must become more shrewd with their forays into the transfer market.

Today, we'll be looking at the Premier League teams whose summer signings have made the highest number of goal contributions for the least amount of money - how do Sheffield United fare?

The study, which comes via betting site Punter's Hub, only looks at players signed in the 2023 summer transfer window - anyone who was snapped up outside of this time frame is not be considered: