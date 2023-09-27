News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Premier League table without VAR: Where Sheffield United, Liverpool, Man Utd & rivals rank - gallery

A look at what the Premier League table would look like without VAR decisions.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Sheffield United, but where do their rank in the non-VAR table?

The Blades have picked up just one point so far, with all of the promoted sides struggling up to this point. Paul Heckingbottom’s men conceded eight against Newcastle United last time out, and they will be desperate to bounce back at West Ham United this weekend. United are currently rock bottom, but where would they be if overturned VAR decisions were not taken into account?

Join us as we run you through the revised table below, starting at the bottom.

Points without VAR: 1. Difference: 0.

1. 20th: Sheffield United

Points without VAR: 1. Difference: 0.

Photo Sales
Points without VAR: 1. Difference: 0.

2. 19th: Luton Town

Points without VAR: 1. Difference: 0.

Photo Sales
Points without VAR: 3. Difference: +2.

3. 18th: Burnley

Points without VAR: 3. Difference: +2.

Photo Sales
Points without VAR: 3. Difference: 0.

4. 17th: Bournemouth

Points without VAR: 3. Difference: 0.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueNewcastle UnitedPaul HeckingbottomBladesWest Ham United