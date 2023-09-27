It has been a disappointing start to the season for Sheffield United , but where do their rank in the non-VAR table?

The Blades have picked up just one point so far, with all of the promoted sides struggling up to this point. Paul Heckingbottom’s men conceded eight against Newcastle United last time out, and they will be desperate to bounce back at West Ham United this weekend. United are currently rock bottom, but where would they be if overturned VAR decisions were not taken into account?