Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has hit back at claims that his side are the worst team in the Premier League , but what sort of impact has he had since rejoining the club? The Blades are currently bottom of the top flight, 10 points from safety and with only 10 games remaining.

Survival looks to be a long shot, but Wilder refuses to agree with a 'narrative' surrounding his team. He told the BBC: "There’s the narrative, isn’t there? There is the narrative of Sheffield United being the worst team in the world. Burnley, we are all waiting for them to kick in and everything happens with them and Luton are going for Europe. That seems to be the narrative. I think it might be a little bit off it on certain things but there you go, I’ll have my opinion on that one.”