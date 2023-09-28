News you can trust since 1887
Premier League squad values: Howe Sheffield United compare to Liverpool, Newcastle United and rivals - gallery

A look at the Premier League squad values to see where Sheffield United rank amid their disappointing start to the season.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST

Sheffield United are off to a tricky start to the season following promotion last term.

The Blades have just one point so far, losing 8-0 to Newcastle United at home last time out, and the survival picture is already looking a little concerning even at this early stage. Much of the concern surrounds the strength of United’s squad, with the Blades unable to sufficiently strengthen during the summer window due to financial issues.

But how does the value of the Blades’ squad actually compare to their Premier League rivals? With the help of Transfermarkt, we have put together a full list of the values of each of the top-flight squads, starting from the most valuable.

Team value: €1.18bn

1. Manchester City

Team value: €1.18bn

Team value: €1.09bn

2. Arsenal

Team value: €1.09bn

Team value: €925.75m

3. Chelsea

Team value: €925.75m

Team value: €882.30m

4. Manchester United

Team value: €882.30m

