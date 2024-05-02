Sheffield United ’s season is coming towards an end, and the Blades already know they will spend next season in the Championship following a campaign to forget. But how much money will the Blades earn from their one-off season back in the Premier League ?

Prize money and the TV share have not been confirmed just yet, but we do know the minimums based on last season, given figures only go in an upward trajectory dur to the Premier League’s ever-increasing revenue. Here we have put together the current Premier League standings with the prize money awarded to each position based on last season. Take a look below to see how much the Blades and their rivals could rake in.