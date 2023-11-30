News you can trust since 1887
Premier League predicted standings: Where Sheffield United will finish compared to Everton, Burnley & others — gallery

Sheffield United's projected Premier League finish compared to the rest of their top flight rivals.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 30th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

Sheffield United are fighting to stay afloat in the Premier League after banking just five points so far this season. The Blades are currently 18th in the table with just one win on the board, while Everton — who were recently hit with a 10 point deduction — and fellow new boys Burnley are the only teams below them.

The gap between Sheffield United and safety from the relegation zone is currently four points and there is still plenty of time for Paul Heckingbottom and his side to turn their season around. But how will the table look come the end of the season?

Using BetVictor's latest supercomputer projections based on the season so far, here's how the Premier League table has been predicted to look at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Average points: 83

1st — Manchester City

Average points: 83

Average points: 79

2nd — Arsenal

Average points: 79

Average points: 76

3rd — Liverpool

Average points: 76

Average points: 73

4th — Newcastle United

Average points: 73

