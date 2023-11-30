Sheffield United are fighting to stay afloat in the Premier League after banking just five points so far this season. The Blades are currently 18th in the table with just one win on the board, while Everton — who were recently hit with a 10 point deduction — and fellow new boys Burnley are the only teams below them.

The gap between Sheffield United and safety from the relegation zone is currently four points and there is still plenty of time for Paul Heckingbottom and his side to turn their season around. But how will the table look come the end of the season?