Here's a look at every Premier League player who will be playing in the AFCON or Asian Games this month.

Both the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the Asian Games are due to take place very soon - as such, a slew of players from the Premier League will temporarily leave their club to partake in the tournaments. Players such as Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son and Andre Onana will all be unavailable for selection during this period.

Of all the clubs in the Premier League, the Blades' team will be one of the most depleted by the AFCON and the Asian Cup. In total, five United players will depart their club to represent their county over the next couple of months - four of which will be going to the AFCON, with one playing in the Asian Cup.