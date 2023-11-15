Premier League managers' biggest defeats: How Sheffield United compare to Everton, Wolves & Nottingham Forest - gallery
A look back at the results each Premier League manager will want to forget
The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in world football and managers and teams consistently need to perform at their best to thrive and survive in the most watched league in the world. However, in football, as is the case with most fields, there are times when things can go disastrously wrong and we have already seen a fair share of heavy defeats against team’s in the league this season.
Sheffield United suffered the biggest loss of the campaign so far when they were beaten 8-0 by Newcastle United at Bramall Lane. With that in mind The Star has taken a look at each top-flight manager’s heaviest defeat in a Premier League match during their top-flight career. The table includes results from previous clubs as well as those that they are currently in charge of. Any surprises in here?