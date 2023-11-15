News you can trust since 1887
Premier League managers' biggest defeats: How Sheffield United compare to Everton, Wolves & Nottingham Forest - gallery

A look back at the results each Premier League manager will want to forget

Kurtis Leyland
Published 15th Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT

The Premier League is one of the most competitive leagues in world football and managers and teams consistently need to perform at their best to thrive and survive in the most watched league in the world. However, in football, as is the case with most fields, there are times when things can go disastrously wrong and we have already seen a fair share of heavy defeats against team’s in the league this season.

Sheffield United suffered the biggest loss of the campaign so far when they were beaten 8-0 by Newcastle United at Bramall Lane. With that in mind The Star has taken a look at each top-flight manager’s heaviest defeat in a Premier League match during their top-flight career. The table includes results from previous clubs as well as those that they are currently in charge of. Any surprises in here?

Everton dismantled Man City's defence with a stunning victory in Pep Guardiola's first season in the Premier League. (Getty Images)

1. Pep Guardiola: Everton 4-0 Manchester City (January 2017)

Lockdown footbal produced it's fair share of crazy results including this incredible 7-2 triumph from Aston Villa against defending champions Liverpool. (Getty Images)

2. Jurgen Klopp: Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool (October 2020)

Mikel Arteta was under immense pressure at the start of the 2021/22 season as his side suffered a huge 5-0 defeat against Man City. (Getty Images)

3. Mikel Arteta: Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal (August 2021)

4. Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea (November 2023)

Photo: Tottenham suffered their first defeat of the season in a chaotic defeat to Chelsea which saw the Lillywhites reduced to nine men. (Getty Images)

