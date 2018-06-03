Premier League clubs to target Sheffield United star David Brooks

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for a fresh series of enquiries about David Brooks.

With a number of top-flight clubs known to be monitoring the youngster’s progress, senior figures at Bramall Lane believe it is inevitable at least one will make a concrete offer before the start of the new campaign.

But Chris Wilder, together with other powerbrokers behind the scenes, remain determined to keep Brooks who, after signing an improved contract last term, recently changed his agent.

As The Star first revealed, AFC Bournemouth have shown most interest in the 20-year-old although Tottenham Hotspur are also known to be admirers. Six months ago, an intermediary acting on behalf of Eddie Howe’s side suggested the Premier League team would be willing to pay an undisclosed eight figure sum to acquire his services only to be informed the player was not for sale.

With no release clause being inserted into the deal he agreed in October, United could demand between £10m and £15m for Brooks on the open market. But Wilder, citing his progression into a fully fledged Wales international, believes the midfielder’s interests would be best served by staying in South Yorkshire.

That is unlikely to deter Bournemouth from making an approach should Howe decide to officially proceed and potentially spark a bidding war with rival clubs.

Brooks, who has made over 40 appearances for United since graduating from the Steelphalt Academy, is now represented by Unique Sports Management; a Hertfordshire based company with Harry Kane, Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend and Jamaal Lascelles among those on their client list.

USM also manage Ryan Fredericks, who is poised to West Ham less than a fortnight after winning promotion with Fulham, and Che Adams. The attacker left United for Birmingham City in 2016 but is now being linked with a move away from St Andrews.

After confirming his recovery from glandular fever, Brooks won his latest senior cap last week during a goalless draw with Mexico.