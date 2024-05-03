Premier League club snap up former Sheffield United promotion hero on bargain deal

A former Sheffield United star is on the move, and for relatively cheap. Tommy Doyle helped the Blades secure promotion to the Premier League last season, joining on loan from Manchester City and making a big impact.

Doyle made 38 league appearances in that promotion season, but Blades were unable to secure a permanent deal heading into their ill-fated Premier League campaign, and he instead joined Wolves on loan. Having made 20 league appearances for the Midlands club this season, they have now moved to make the deal permanent, and they have been given a sweet deal, at least on the face of it.

It’s reported that Matheus Nunes’ move to Manchester City helped Wolves negotiate better terms, with a deal for just £5million being struck, but there is more to it. According to the BBC, City will retain a 50% sell-on clause and a buy-back option, giving them first refusal in case the 22-year-old’s stock continues to rise.

At 50%, the sell-on fee is a very high one, but it allows Wolves to get their hands on a quickly developing player who has shown he is Premier League ready for only £5million, and the permanent deal means they will now likely have him for at least two years. Doyle said earlier this season: "I feel really comfortable and feel like I'm performing well. The players, the staff, everyone around the club has been brilliant. I've not been here long and I'm still working my way into the team, but I'm fine with that. I wasn't expecting it all to happen right away.