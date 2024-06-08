Premier League and Championship attendances: How Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday compare to Liverpool, Leeds United and others - gallery

By Jamie Kemble , Mark Carruthers
Published 8th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST

A look at the Premier League and Championship attendance table to see where Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday rank.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans are among the most hardy in the country, standing by their team in great numbers through good and bad. That was shown by both sets of fans last season, with Blades suffering through a miserable Premier League season, while Owls fans proved key in a long and arduous season that ultimately saw the club secure safety on the final day.

With that in mind, we have put together a Premier League and Championship combined average attendance table based on last season. Take a look below to see how United and Wednesday compare to clubs in the first and second division.

2023/24 average attendance: 10,674

1. Rotherham Utd

2023/24 average attendance: 10,674 Photo: Kerrie Beddows

2023/24 average attendance: 11,108

2. Bournemouth

2023/24 average attendance: 11,108

2023/24 average attendance: 11,278

3. Luton Town

2023/24 average attendance: 11,278 Photo: Liam Smith

2023/24 average attendance: 15,583

4. Blackburn Rovers

2023/24 average attendance: 15,583

