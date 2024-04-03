The Premier League is arguably the strongest league in the world - certainly, few divisions can match its financial muscle. It contains some of football’s most star-studded squads - today, we’ll be looking at the clubs whose players carry the highest collective estimated market value.

All data for this list has been taken from Transfermarkt. Please note that all figures in this piece are merely hypothetical - they are not necessarily an accurate reflection of how valuable each squad is when they are broken down into their individual parts. Where do you think the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Sheffield United will finish in the rankings?