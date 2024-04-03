Premier League 2023/24 squads by estimated market value - including Sheffield United, Liverpool and Man Utd

In this piece, we’ll examine the estimated squad value of every club in the Premier League.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 17:07 BST

The Premier League is arguably the strongest league in the world - certainly, few divisions can match its financial muscle. It contains some of football’s most star-studded squads - today, we’ll be looking at the clubs whose players carry the highest collective estimated market value.

All data for this list has been taken from Transfermarkt. Please note that all figures in this piece are merely hypothetical - they are not necessarily an accurate reflection of how valuable each squad is when they are broken down into their individual parts. Where do you think the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Sheffield United will finish in the rankings?

Estimated market value: £107m

1. 20. Luton

Estimated market value: £107m

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £122m

2. 19. Sheffield United

Estimated market value: £122m Photo: Andrew Yates

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £220m

3. 18. Burnley

Estimated market value: £220m Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Estimated market value: £290m

4. 17. Fulham

Estimated market value: £290m

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueLiverpool