Praise from Ryan Giggs for Sheffield United's David Brooks and other young Wales starlets after draw with Mexico

Sheffield United's David Brooks and the rest of a youthful Wales side have come in for praise from boss Ryan Giggs after a friendly draw with Mexico in California.

Giggs' young outfit held Mexico to a 0-0 draw in front of more than 80,000 fans at the Pasedena Rose Bowl, with almost all of them supporting the World Cup-bound side.

Wales' Chris Mepham, right, tackles Mexico's Oribe Peralta as David Brooks watches on

Brooks got a full second half run out, coming on at half time for Burnley's Sam Vokes and was among a host of inexperienced players to gain a cap.

Brentford's Chris Mepham, Swansea's Connor Roberts, Declan John from Rangers, Leicester City's George Thomas and Manchester City's Matt Smith were also all given a chance to shine in the California heat and Giggs was happy to see his pool of talent growing.

"I've learned that we've got quality in depth," Giggs said. "We've young players who, if they're given a chance, they'll take it.

"That's what I want. I want competitiveness between the squad, where we're not just picking 11 or 12 players. We need to be ready if certain players can't come in, we need those players to know how I want to work.

"We've got a lot out of the last couple of weeks and it ended with a magnificent test against a very good team."