But the Blades manager insists that no official movement has yet been instigated, and that no move will be sanctioned without a replacement because, in his words, the situation “is in our hands”.

Olsen joined United in the summer on loan from Roma as Aaron Ramsdale’s replacement, but has not played since United’s defeat at Blackburn Rovers last year after damaging a rib on international duty with Sweden.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His recovery was then complicated when he contracted Covid-19, and the Sweden No.1 was linked with Steven Gerrard’s Villa after they failed to sign Darren Randolph from West Ham United.

“There’s potential on that but nothing as yet,” Heckingbottom, who will miss this weekend’s trip to Derby County after testing positive for Covid-19, admitted.

“It’s one of the situations we’re monitoring. But nothing’s happened yet.

“There’s been speculation about Robin but it’s in our hands, so the only way he can go is if we have a replacement.”

AS Roma and Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen is on loan at Sheffield United but has been linked with Aston Villa: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United’s goalkeeping situation was complicated further this week when Michael Verrips departed, joining Fortuna Sittard on loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

“I spoke to him not long after I came in, and he wants to play first-team football,” Heckingbottom added.