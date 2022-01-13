"Potential" - What Sheffield United boss said about rumours linking Robin Olsen with Aston Villa move
Paul Heckingbottom admits there is “potential” that Robin Olsen may leave Sheffield United in this transfer window, after the AS Roma goalkeeper was linked with a move to Aston Villa.
But the Blades manager insists that no official movement has yet been instigated, and that no move will be sanctioned without a replacement because, in his words, the situation “is in our hands”.
Olsen joined United in the summer on loan from Roma as Aaron Ramsdale’s replacement, but has not played since United’s defeat at Blackburn Rovers last year after damaging a rib on international duty with Sweden.
His recovery was then complicated when he contracted Covid-19, and the Sweden No.1 was linked with Steven Gerrard’s Villa after they failed to sign Darren Randolph from West Ham United.
“There’s potential on that but nothing as yet,” Heckingbottom, who will miss this weekend’s trip to Derby County after testing positive for Covid-19, admitted.
“It’s one of the situations we’re monitoring. But nothing’s happened yet.
“There’s been speculation about Robin but it’s in our hands, so the only way he can go is if we have a replacement.”
United’s goalkeeping situation was complicated further this week when Michael Verrips departed, joining Fortuna Sittard on loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.
“I spoke to him not long after I came in, and he wants to play first-team football,” Heckingbottom added.
“With Wes [Foderingham] coming in and doing well and Robin returning, it just made sense for Michael to go and play, for us to get the money back in the budget and get back a bit of money on the deal.”