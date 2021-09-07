Sheffield United keeper Jake Eastwood has gone to Portsmouth on loan. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Danny Cowley has turned to the 24-year-old keeper after losing Alex Bass to Covid in the build-up to tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy encounter at AFC Wimbledon.

With Gavin Bazunu on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, Bass was set to start for Pompey at Plough Lane.

However, after being laid low by Covid, the Blues have recruited Eastwood on a seven-day loan from United.

He has one appearance for the Blades, while had loan spells at Chesterfield, Scunthorpe, Kilmarnock and Grimsby.