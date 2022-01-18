The Blades have lost some momentum in recent matches, following an extended break due to Covid call-offs, returning to action in the FA Cup and losing to Wolves before following that up with a 2-0 defeat at crisis-hit Derby County on Saturday.

Paul Heckingbottom admitted yesterday in his pre-match press conference that United need to get their promotion charge back on track having expected that the good run he presided over since taking up the manager’s job would be derailed by the lack of action.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sander Berge scored for Sheffield United against PNE when the sides met at Bramall Lane but the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It's like starting again,” he said. “We have 23 games, half a season left, and we want it to be better than the first half of the season. I think it was unavoidable, the momentum, because of what happened.”

Preston, meanwhile, have been in fine form since Ryan Lowe took charge in early December – unbeaten in the Championship having, like United, also fallen victim to postponements – and their only defeat came by way of an extra time reverse to Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

The match is live on Sky Sports tonight and EFL pundit and presenter David Prutton offered his prediction, believing that the spoils will be shared in Lancashire tonight.

"It has been a stop-start beginning to life at Preston for Ryan Lowe, but he was only denied three wins from three at the weekend after Birmingham's late equaliser at Deepdale,” said the former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday man.

"Sheffield United looked a side at Derby on Saturday that hadn't played a Championship game in almost a month. They will want to rally quickly to try and get their momentum back, but I think this will be a draw.”