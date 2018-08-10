Playing for Sheffield United was 'an honour' says departing Blades midfielder Lee Evans

Midfielder Lee Evans has admitted it was an "honour" to briefly play for Sheffield United after completing his move to Wigan earlier today.

Evans attracted interest from his former club Wigan yesterday, but the deal failed to beat the 5pm deadline. The deal was resurrected as an initial loan move, which will be made permanent on January 1.

"After a crazy 24 hours I am absolutely delighted to be back at Wigan," Evans tweeted.

"I want to thank the chairman, manager and everyone at the club for getting the deal sorted and showing great faith in me to bring me back to the club! Can’t wait to see all you fans again at the DW.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone at United for my time at the club! It was an honour for me to play for the club and I wish everyone at the club the best for the future!"

Blades boss Chris Wilder revealed earlier today that it was his decision to sell Evans, fuelled in part by the impending return of Paul Coutts from injury.

Former Blade Lee Evans

"[Losing Evans] came out of the blue, it wasn't planned on our part," Wilder said.

"His agent came to me and said there might be interest so I spoke to Lee and he didn't shut it down. You can easily do that. I'm not chucking the lad under the bus and I genuinely wish him all the best but it's easy to say 'no' isn't it.

"He wasn't pushed out of the door or anything and so, if you hear otherwise, it's b******s."