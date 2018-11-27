PLAYER RATINGS: How Sheffield United’s players fared in their 3-2 victory over Brentford at Griffin Park

Leon Clarke was the match-winner for Sheffield United as they beat Brentford 3-2 at Griffin Park tonight.

But who caught the eye for Chris Wilder’s men? Danny Hall gives his player ratings from the game. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below, or on Twitter.

Dean Henderson - 7. Will maybe feel he could have done a little better with Brentford's equaliser, although he did appear to be left very exposed, and had no chance with the second. A few smart saves and good handling.

Kieron Freeman - 7. Perhaps fortunate to stay in the side with George Baldock falling ill before the game, but did well. Few indecisive moments defensively but solid overall, and his quick thinking helped set up United’s winner

Chris Basham - 7. Typical combative Basham performance, without quite getting as involved offensively as usual. Read the game well and helped close out a vital three points.

John Egan - 8.5. Colossal against his former club. His goal apart, Maupay didn't have a kick thanks to his expert marshalling by the United back three.

Jack O'Connell - 7.5. Very good. Got forward to good effect, especially in the first half, and helped contain a decent Brentford attacking line-up well, winning 100 per cent of his aerial duals.

Enda Stevens - 7. Few nice touches and stood his ground well defensively after his part in Rotherham's equaliser at the weekend. Linked up well with Fleck and O'Connell

John Fleck - 7. Looked to feel his groin in the first half but recovered to put in a good shift. Had one shot that sailed wide from distance and did his job defensively, too.

Oliver Norwood - 8. Captain for the day in Sharp's absence, he created United's first goal and scored their second with a sublime finish from outside the box. Did everything well - neat and tidy passing and did the 'dirty' side of the game, too.

John Lundstram - 7. A surprise choice to replace Mark Duffy, he could have equalised early on for the Blades but hit the crossbar. Did a job in the midfield three until he was replaced by Coutts.

Conor Washington - 8. Ran himself into the ground for the cause, and helped set up Clarke's winner. One moment, when he was fouled by McEchran but got up and played on, typified his commitment to the cause.

David McGoldrick - 7. Had a few half-chances which were blocked and was guilty of giving the ball away a few times. Replaced by Sharp

Subs: Billy Sharp - 7. Replaced Washington late on and helped United close out victory.

Leon Clarke - 8. Came on for McGoldrick and got his goal after good work from Washington

Paul Coutts - 7. Many were surprised he didn't start but in his cameo he showed the composure and calmness he brings to the side