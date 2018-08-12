Player Ratings - How Sheffield United fared in their victory over QPR at Loftus Road

Sheffield United got their season up and running with a hard-fought victory over QPR at Loftus Road.

Goals from returning skipper Billy Sharp and substitute David McGoldrick, who won and converted a penalty before going off again, sealed United's first points of the campaign after back-to-back defeats to Swansea and Middlesbrough.

Here, Danny Hall gives his player ratings from the game.

Dean Henderson - 8. The on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper made several good saves to keep the Blades in the game, and commanded his area well. Could do little about Eze's well-struck shot for the QPR goal

Kieron Freeman - 7. Twice caught out in the first half going for a ball he couldn't win, and was caught out of possession. But made the first goal with a great cross for Sharp, which he simply couldn't miss.

John Egan - 8. His best game in a Blades shirt so far. Absolutely loves a tackle, steaming through Sylla and Scowen in one five-second passage of play. Distributed the ball better, too

Richard Stearman - 8. Perhaps unfortunate not to have featured so far. Brought a calming influence to the back four and, later on, coped well with the significant aerial threat of Matt Smith.

Jack O'Connell - 7.5. Another having his best display of the season so far. Has the end of the transfer window cleared his mind a little? Got forward in the first half and linked up well with Stevens and Fleck

Enda Stevens - 7. A mixed bag. An impressive first half, both with and without the ball, but crossing was hit and miss. Elected to cross in the first half when he could have gone down, or had a shot himself

John Fleck - 7. Kept United ticking over and looks an (even) better player when Duffy plays, too. His composure and game management was superb when United were put under pressure by the hosts

Chris Basham - 8. Moved into midfield to accomodate both Stearman and Egan, and gave a good account of himself. Combative and creative, gave United a bit of steel in midfield and carried the ball well, too

Mark Duffy - 8. United look a better team when he plays, linking the midfield and attack and the wing backs, too. Great vision and pass to Freeman for United's opening goal. Tired and was replaced

Billy Sharp - 8. Seemed like he wanted to prove a point after being left out of the side. Scored a typical poacher's goal, worked hard and showed he can still offer something at 32

Leon Clarke - 7. Unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet after making a chance for himself and being denied well by home 'keeper Ingram. Needs a goal for his confidence and he'll be up and running

Subs - Ben Woodburn - 7. Looked to stretch the home defence as they pushed for a route back into the game. Got into some good positions but left the ball behind! Will be a big player for United

David McGoldrick - 8. Came on, won the penalty, scored the penalty, infuriated the home fans who thought he was time wasting, went off with a dead leg. Decent afternoon's work for the striker

Ryan Leonard - 7.5. Gave United a bit of bite in midfield to close out the game, and almost sealed it with a good run and shot that Ingram did well to keep out. Showed glimpses of what he can do.

Not used: Simon Moore, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Daniel Lafferty, John Lundstram.