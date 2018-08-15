Player Ratings - How Sheffield United fared in their Carabao Cup exit to Hull City at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United tumbled out of the Carabao Cup last night when they lost on penalties to Hull City at Bramall Lane.

But how did United's players fare in the defeat to Nigel Adkins' Hull? Danny Hall gives his player ratings from the game.

Simon Moore is beaten by a Hull penalty

Simon Moore - 7. Apart from the goal, which he was left exposed for, Moore didn't have much to do. Had no real chance with any of Hull's five successful penalties

Kieron Freeman - 7. A good attacking threat for United, Freeman's crossing from the right was dangerous and one clipped centre just evaded the run of Sharp

Ryan Leonard - 7. Seemed a bit unsure positionally at times but was strong in the tackle, and is likely still learning that right centre-half position. His speed and versatility will become an asset

John Egan - 7. Dominant in the air and used the ball well. Another promising performance from United's record signing after a slightly shakey start

Jack O'Connell - 6.5. Got forward to join in with attacks more in the second half but seemed to be beaten in the air more than we are accustomed to seeing

Enda Stevens - 7. Had a good game. Had one legitimate goal ruled out for offside and was denied by a superb save from Marshall, too. Crossing was better

John Lundstram - 7. Showed his range of passing with both feet and also what he offers when the opponents have the ball, with his tackling and strength. Tired and was replaced

Oliver Norwood - 8. Rightly voted United's man of the match. Wanted the ball from minute one and linked up well with teammates he'd trained with for just 45 minutes before the game. Looks an astute signing, although he blazed over his penalty!

Mark Duffy - 7. Got on the ball as Duffy does and a beautiful cross from the left narrowly eluded Woodburn at the back stick. Replaced at half time with suspected concussion

Ben Woodburn - 6. Showed a few glimpses of what he's capable of but at other times, got crowded or muscled out by Hull defenders. Had a good one-on-one chance against Burke but seemed to run straight into him

Leon Clarke - 5. Not his night unfortunately, missing a few chances, but the work rate didn't drop and he continued to get in the positions. Wilder thinks once he gets a goal he'll be off and running,

Subs: Billy Sharp - 7.5. Full of industry when he came on and scoring a stunning goal, volleying home Fleck's cross first-time. Must surely be in the frame to start on Saturday against Norwich

John Fleck - 7.5. Changed the pace of the game when he came on and looked quick and hungry, as well as possessing his usual quality on the ball. Sublime pass for Sharp's goal

Chris Basham - 7.5. Gave United an energy when he came on and linked up superbly with Freeman down the right hand side. Also filled in in midfield when United changed shape. Very useful

Not used: Henderson, Stearman, Norrington-Davies, Parkhouse