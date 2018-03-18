PLAYER RATINGS: How did Sheffield United’s players fare in their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane?

Sheffield United missed the chance to go level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough as they could only draw 0-0 with Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Chris Wilder, who saw Leon Clarke miss the best chance of the game from around two yards out, admitted: “We didn’t deserve to win it. We didn’t show enough quality in the final third and when we did, we’ve missed chances. “The first goal is massive, especially with our record when we’ve gone in front here, which is pretty good. I think we’ve won all our home games when we’ve scored first so, yeah, it was a bit frustrating. “Towards the end we’re chasing the game because we’re not sat in mid-table, we’re not just seeing a season out, we’ve got something to play for. “We end up trying to do things, change things, putting a forward on, putting another forward on then the game becomes stretched and to be fair the goalkeeper’s made a couple of good saves to keep us in the game. “Maybe some supporters are frustrated that we’ve not won and I am. The players are but we aren’t up against a mug side, are we?”