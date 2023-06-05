News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Player once linked with Sheffield United looks set for exit door

Sheffield United have been alerted to the fact that Glen Kamara, who counts members of Bramall Lane’s recruitment department among his admirers, could leave Rangers this summer.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 5th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 07:10 BST

The Finland international is reportedly considering his future at Ibrox, four years after first arriving in Glasgow, after hearing manager Michael Beale admit that he could be sold as part of a major restructuring exercise.

That will pique the interest of some influential figures at United, who attempted to sign Kamara while Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder was still in charge. Although a deal proved impossible to broker then, largely because of the fee Rangers wanted the player to command, the midfielder’s situation has changed since. Speaking at the end of the Scottish Premiership campaign, Beale effectively told Kamara to consider his future because “He maybe needs to re-bolt himself.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After regaining their Premier League status last season, United want to bolster Heckingbottom’s options in central areas with Tommy Doyle and James McAtee returning to Manchester City following successful loans.

Most Popular
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talks to his players: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talks to his players: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom talks to his players: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom, who also steered United into the semi-finals of the FA Cup, would like both of them to return to South Yorkshire next term. But, with PL rules dictating that one must make the switch permanently in order for that to happen, Heckingbottom privately concedes that is likely to prove difficult given the financial resources at his disposal.

Kamara, who was once described by Steven Gerrard as “phenomenal”, might provide an alternative line of enquiry to explore. However, United will be aware of the fact that he spent much of last term being treated for an ankle problem.

Kamara’s team mate, Ryan Kent, has also been linked with United after confirming he is searching for a new club. Fenerbahce are already believed to have made representations to the attacker and his agent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many of those who assessed Kamara are still employed by United, who are known to have contacted Norwich City about a member of David Wagner’s squad. Heckingbottom wants to strengthen all areas of his starting eleven, preferably before United travel to Portugal for a warm weather training camp next month. However, he admits market conditions could make that difficult.

Glen Kamara of Rangers scores his team's second goal during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and St. Johnstone: Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesGlen Kamara of Rangers scores his team's second goal during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and St. Johnstone: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Glen Kamara of Rangers scores his team's second goal during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and St. Johnstone: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Sheffield United won promotion: Paul Thomas /SportimageSheffield United won promotion: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
Sheffield United won promotion: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
Related topics:Glen KamaraPaul HeckingbottomRangersBramall LaneChris WilderFinlandIbrox