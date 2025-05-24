Blades fans on their way to Wembley hoping for play-off final successBlades fans on their way to Wembley hoping for play-off final success
Photo gallery of excited Sheffield United fans heading to Wembley for play-off final

By Claire Lewis
Published 24th May 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 09:18 BST

Tens of thousands of Sheffield United fans are making their way to Wembley this morning.

Some have shared photos with The Star to help capture special memories of the day as excitement ahead of the big game builds.

Buses, trains and cars are packed with Blades heading to the capital hoping for play-off final success when United take on Sunderland this afternoon.

If you are travelling down, send us your photos as we capture the special occasion from the start to the final whistle and beyond.

