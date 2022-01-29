Peterborough v Sheffield United: Blades player ratings on day to remember for Billy Sharp

Sharp’s 122nd Championship goal now sets him above any other player in the second tier as the Blades recorded back-to-back wins in the league, despite losing striker Rhian Brewster to injury in the first half.
Here’s how we rated United’s players as the Blades moved back up to 11th in the table.
1. Wes Foderingham 7
Had a quiet time of it early on but stayed alert, and made a big save from Clarke-Harris after the Posh striker found himself one-on-one.
Photo: David Klein
2. Jayden Bogle 7
Had a couple of sights of goal and seemed to revel in the space afforded to him as United swarmed forwards at will at times this evening
Photo: David Klein
3. Chris Basham 7
Claimed United's second goal after his header cannoned back off Morton and bounced into the goal. Typically tenacious off the ball and showed quality on it too, as he marauded forward at will at times in the first half
Photo: Leila Coker
4. John Egan 7.5
Could, and probably should, have put the Blades ahead late in the first half when Norwood picked him out with a deep cross at the back post, but he somehow headed over the bar. Found Bogle on the right at will with his long range of passing
Photo: Leila Coker