The Blades thrashed Darren Ferguson’s side 6-2 back in September to earn their first league win of the season thanks to goals from John Fleck, Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye and Ben Osborn.

That scoreline made for their biggest win of the current campaign so far.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Osborn of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring the third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The Posh continue to struggle near the bottom of the table and currently occupy the final relegation spot, while United are eight points adrift of the last play-off place, albeit with three games in hand on Huddersfield in sixth.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Sheffield United form vs Peterborough United form (last five)

Sheffield United: W-W-L-D-W

Peterborough United: L-W-L-L-L

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United H2H

Sheffield United: six wins

Draws: one draw

Peterborough United: three wins

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United match referee

Dean Whitestone is the match referee. He will be assisted by Bhupinder Gill and Mark Pottage.

Andy Davies is the fourth official.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Is Peterborough United vs Sheffield United on TV?

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Match highlights will also be shown on the EFL on Quest show from 9pm on Saturday.

Peterborough United vs Sheffield United live updates

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

What are the Peterborough United vs Sheffield United betting odds?

William Hill are offering the following odds on Peterborough United vs Sheffield United:

Peterborough United: 11/5

Draw: 13/5