Peterborough United v Sheffield United: Billy Sharp breaks Championship record as Blades lead
Sheffield United have named an unchanged side to take on Peterborough United at London Road this evening.
Adam Davies replacing Jake Eastwood is the only change, after the former Barnsley man joined the Blades officially earlier this week.
Posh v Blades LIVE from London Road
Last updated: Saturday, 29 January, 2022, 19:06
Sharp makes way
as McBurnie comes off the bench with just over 10 minutes of normal time remaining
Ndiaye goes down
after pulling up in the race for the ball over on the far side, John Fleck is being readied to replace him and the young man now makes way, replaced by the Scot
Here’s that record-breaking Sharp goal
GOAL BLADES
and it’s Sharp who gets it, breaking the record to become the all-time Championship record goalscorer with a superb finish into the bottom corner after the ball broke loose in the box. He scores goals, you know
Egan gets a valuable foot in
to prevent a quick Posh counter attack as the home side streamed forward in numbers
We’re back under way
Half time
and a game that shouldn’t really still be goalless, is at the break - both teams have had chances to break the deadlock, United more so, but Foderingham made a big save from Clarke-Harris and at the other end, Egan headed over when well placed from Norwood’s deep cross. The disappointment of the first half from United’s perspective was the injury to Brewster and they will hope to find that elusive breakthrough in the second half - rejoin us in 15 minutes or so to see if they csn
Hourihane has a go
on his right foot after shifting it back across over the head of his defender - but he gets it badly wrong and skews it out for a goalkick
Big save from Wes
as Clarke-Harris goes through one-on-one, but Foderingham stands tall and gets a strong hand to the effort
BIG chance for the Blades
as Norwood’s deep cross finds Egan at the back post, he’s in acres of space but he heads it over the Posh bar