Peterborough United urged to land ex-Cardiff City manager, Birmingham City boss prepares for transfer interest

The west London side have blitzed their way to the top of the league scoring a stunning 79 goals in just 31 matches, and the Posh, who have the joint worst defensive record in the division, will be bracing themselves for an attacking onslaught from Marco Silva's in-form side.

Peterborough are currently 23rd in the table, having won just five times in the league all season, and will be desperate to get some precious points on the table and move out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has responded to some fan criticism in his role recruiting players, and said: “I’ve told my partners I’ll take a step back from recruitment if that’s what they want. It’s been my thing and if it hasn’t worked I will hold my hand up.

“I've also put to my partners they can buy me out if they want, but I am working with two magnificent, classy guys who immediately try to pick me up when I start talking like that. I’ve always said I’ll know when it’s time to get on the platform and take the train out of here, but this club is not just about the Championship.

“Of course we want to establish ourselves in the division if we can. We have tried, and are trying, very hard to make that happen."

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, ahead of another busy midweek packed with fixtures:

1. Ince pledges to fix Reading's defence Reading's interim boss Paul Ince has his first priority to shore up the team's leaky defence, as he looks to keep the struggling side in the Championship. They're currently in 21st place - just five points clear of the relegation zone. (BBC Sport) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Lilywhites loanee sets sights on Reds breakthrough Preston North End loan star Sepp van den Berg has admitted that he's unlikely to have a third season at Deepdale, unless the club secure promotion. He's targeting breaking into Liverpool's first team squad for the 2022/23 campaign. (LEP) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Phillips supports Sunderland's Posh decision Ex-Sunderland star Kevin Phillips has claimed the club made the right decision not to sign Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in last month. He's suggested that the rumoured asking price of £6m would have been an unwise long-term investment. (Football Insider) Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

4. Goldson could leave Gers It has been suggested that Rangers stalwart Connor Goldson could leave the club this summer, amid reported interest from West Brom and Nottingham Forest. His current contract expires this summer, but his club could yet convince him to stay. (The 72) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales