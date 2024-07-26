Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are expected to soon announce the signing of Harrison Burrows from Peterborough United

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has provided an updated on the protracted signning of Harrison Burrows, with Sheffield United expected to announce the player’s arrival at Bramall Lane imminently.

Burrows is understood to have completed his medical at United but the official announcement of his joining the Blades squad has yet to be made.

Responding to a message on X, formerly twitter, MacAnthony stated that Burrows’ move is now out of their hands.

Harrison Burrows

He posted: “Just for clarity: We accepted formal bid Sunday, Player passed medical Wednesday, signed long term deal, we signed our forms & now down to buying club to submit/announce formally. Thats the process and how it works. Cheers.”

Burrows would become Sheffield United’s fifth signing of the summer window with Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare already through the door.