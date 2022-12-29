Pele: Watch Sheffield United and Blackpool pay tribute to after football legend passes away at 82

Fans, players and staff of both Sheffield United and Blackpool paid an emotional tribute to Pele this evening after his passing, at the age of 82.

The three-time World Cup winner had been battling cancer and his death was confirmed today by his daughter. Tributes poured in from all around the football world for a man considered by many to be amongst the greatest footballers of all time, who burst on to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup in helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes in the competition. His third triumph came in 1970 in Mexico.

Pele endured a number of health issues in recent years, and in September 2021 underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

And after his passing, a minute’s applause was held at Bloomfield Road ahead of United’s Championship clash with Blackpool.

The Brazilian Football Federation posted a picture of Pele celebrating a goal, saying "RIP Pele" and adding three crown emojis.

Sir Geoff Hurst, the former England striker, also paid tribute, tweeting: "For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you."

Back in 2007, Pele flew to Sheffield to help celebrate Sheffield FC’s 150th birthday, and also commemorate United’s then-links with São Paulo by visiting Bramall Lane.

Amongst those to pay tribute online today was Cristiano Ronaldo, who posted a picture of him receiving an award from Pele and wrote: "My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

Sheffield United and Blackpool players, officials and fans paid tribute to Pele before this evening's game: Darren Staples/Sportimage

"A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football.

"An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance.

"He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele."

