The footballing world has paid tributes to Pele tonight after the three-time World Cup winner and legend of the game passed away at the age of 82.

The three-time World Cup winner had been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November and his passing was confirmed by his daughter Kely Nascimento, who wrote on Instagram: "We are thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

The Brazilian Football Federation posted a picture of Pele celebrating a goal, saying "RIP Pele" and adding three crown emojis.

Sir Geoff Hurst, the former England striker, also paid tribute, tweeting: "For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you."

Back in 2007, Pele flew to Sheffield to help celebrate Sheffield FC’s 150th birthday, and also commemorate United’s then-links with São Paulo by visiting Bramall Lane. The great man’s visit caused much excitement in Sheffield, and our cameras were there to capture almost every step...

1. Put your shirt on Pele Pele at Bramall Lane Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Pele rules Sheffield FC chairman Richard Tims with Brazilian legend Pele Photo: Steve Hutton

3. Legend at the Lane Pele unveils the Sheffield FC cabinet at the Legends of the Lane museum at Bramall Lane Photo: Steve Hutton

4. Blades v Sao Paulo Pele in the stand, with then-Blades boss Bryan Robson in the background. Photo: Steve Parkin