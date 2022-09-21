Paul Warne: Sheffield United's rivals suffer blow as boss agrees Derby County switch
Rotherham United, Sheffield United’s Championship rivals, have suffered a huge blow after their iconic manager agreed to join League One giants Derby County.
The Rams have relieved Liam Rosenior of his role as interim manager, which he has filled since Wayne Rooney’s departure in the summer, with a deal struck with the Millers for the services of their boss Paul Warne.
A serial promotion winner from League One, the attraction of Warne is obvious for the Rams and despite a good start to the Championship season with the Millers following their return to the second tier last season, taking over a club the size of Derby has its obvious appeal for Warne too.
The Millers received an official approach for Warne, who was recently linked with the vacant Huddersfield Town job, with an appointment expected soon when the final details have been ironed out.
Warne, a former Millers player, has led the Millers to the Championship three times but, along with No.2 Richie Barker, is in the final 12 months of his contract at the New York Stadium.