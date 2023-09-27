Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has called on Sheffield United’s players to show their character in a bid to bounce back from Sunday’s 8-0 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United. The Blades sank to the foot of the Premier League table on one of the darkest days in their recent history and their quest for a first win of the season doesn’t get easier, as they travel to West Ham United’s London Stadium this weekend.

The result was one thing but the manner of the defeat almost as worrying, as United were not only outplayed but outbattled and outrun by Eddie Howe’s expensively-assembled squad. After a summer of limited spending in the transfer market Unitedites have come to terms with being outspent but will not tolerate their side not showing their character, spirit and battling qualities - all hallmarks of the Blades’ recent success.

Heckingbottom will be keen to avoid the disappointment of Sunday lingering on too long and even believes that the experience can be used as a galvanising one, as long as it is addressed in the right fashion and the correct lessons are learned. There will be a lot of hurt amongst United’s group, amongst a bunch of tight-knit players who care about their football club, and their spirit will be tested as they look to bounce back.

“We have characters,” Heckingbottom insisted. “We lost some in the summer but we also signed some and it's an opportunity for people to step up. This is a reminder of what happens when you don't compete how we want to compete and how we set up. That's what we've been speaking about and that's what everything has been built on.

“We need to find that, we need to make sure we've got that. If there are only 15 players who have got that, there are only 15 players included. It's an absolute given, to compete. No matter what your level is; if you want to compete you have to have that. The best teams have it. They may have millions to spend but to win, you need character and personality.

