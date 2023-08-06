Paul Heckingbottom said Benie Traore was “desperate to come and play in the Premier League” as the striker made his debut for Sheffield United in a 3-0 defeat to Stuttgart yesterday.

Traore played 73 minutes on his debut against the German side and could have had an assist when his good pass sent strike partner Will Osula clean through on goal, but the striker failed to get his shot away after delaying and looking to go around the goalkeeper before the chance went begging.

The 20-year-old Traore was playing his first game in over a month after his debut for the Blades was delayed by a wait for a visa, which meant he only trained with his United teammates for the first time earlier this week. United prescribed him some physical work during the delay and will now work hard with him in training between now and next weekend’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, in a bid to get him in the best shape possible ahead of a potential “dream” top-flight debut.

“It’s been nice for him and for us to finally work with him,” Heckingbottom said. “He’s a young boy, 20 years old, desperate to come and play in the Premier League. It was his dream. We know what attributes he has got. He has pace, can play on the shoulder.