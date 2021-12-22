Paul Heckingbottom sends a warning to his Sheffield United side after Fulham victory

The Blades’ good run has catapulted them back into the promotion picture, with Monday’s eye-catching victory away at league leaders Fulham sending them to within touching distance of the play-off places.

United are still only 11th and are three points off sixth-placed Stoke going into Boxing Day’s clash with Preston North End. But there is certainly more optimism around Bramall Lane than before boss Heckingbottom took over, when the hangover from last season’s relegation stretched into the current campaign.

“The moment we drop off the level of commitment we’re showing, we’ll come unstuck again,” said the former Barnsley and Leeds chief ahead of the trip to Deepdale on Sunday.

“And that’s the message. We know how tough the Championship is.

“The good thing is that most of these players have played in this league before and know what it’s about. And I know what it’s about as well.

“That’s what we’ll guard against. We know we’ll get beat. We’ll not be able to win every game.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has warned his Sheffield United side not to let their standards slip after putting themselves back in the promotion picture: David Klein / Sportimage

“But we’ll approach it with the mentality to win every game and see where it gets us. As I’ve said before, the pleasing thing is that we won [at Fulham] in a totally different way.”