Paul Heckingbottom makes new job admission as ex-Sheffield United boss opens up

Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom suggests he would be ready to step back into management if the right job were to present itself. Heckingbottom has been out of work being dismissed by the Blades at the start of December.

His sacking came on the back of securing just one Premier League win over the first 14 games of the campaign, a run of form which left the Blades rooted to the bottom of the table following last season's promotion from the Championship. Heckingbottom has been linked with a quick return to management over the last couple of weeks and he was one of the names rumoured to be considered for the Birmingham City job.

The manager is trying to make the most of his time out of the game, linking up with clubs on the continent in an attempt to learn and better himself as a coach and a manager. But, he admits he would be willing to jump back into work now, should something that appeals come up.

"I think 'ready now' would be if something was presented to me," Heckingbottom, who has also managed Leeds United, Hibernian and Barnsley throughout his career, told Sky Sports. "I'm not considering anything.

"Right now, as we speak, I'm considering the things that we've spoken about, so a couple of visits across Europe to get better, studying a couple of teams and things for myself to help me improve and spend that valuable time with the family, which once you step back in, that's something that you have to sacrifice.