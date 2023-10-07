Paul Heckingbottom makes big Sheffield United defensive decision in Fulham team news

Blades looking for first win of season at Fulham

Paul Heckingbottom has made a big defensive call in his Sheffield United team to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. John Egan misses out with injury and while much of the pre-match chat centered around whether it would be Chris Basham or Auston Trusty to come in and replace him, both men are in the starting XI.

That means Jack Robinson, arguably United’s most reliable centre-half so far this season, drops to the bench as Trusty makes a full Premier League debut after a couple of cameo appearances off the bench. Elsewhere Ollie Norwood is in for James McAtee, anchoring in midfield alongside Vinicius Souza.

Rhian Brewster is on the bench after making his return from injury at West Ham last weekend, alongside John Fleck who is in the matchday squad for the first time since fracturing his leg in pre-season. Young wing-back Femi Seriki is also on the bench with Egan injured.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham (c), Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Thomas, Norwood, Souza, Hamer, McBurnie, Archer. Subs: Davies, Fleck, Brewster, Traore, Robinson, Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Seriki.