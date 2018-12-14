‘Our mentality was flat’ - Disappointed Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says his players ‘lacked belief’ in defeat to West Brom

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United boss, thought his players ‘lacked belief’ in their 2-1 defeat at home to West Brom this evening.

United began the game in the ascendancy and went ahead through David McGoldrick, before goals from Gareth Barry and Kieran Gibbs sealed all three points for Darren Moore’s side.

Disappointment for Uniteds players after defeat at home to West Brom

The impressive Harvey Barnes was denied a goal of his own by United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but set up Albion’s two goals and Wilder said: "For the first 30 to 35 minutes, we dominated a really good side and should have been possibly two or three up. We caused them a lot of problems and should be out of sight.

"We made some really poor decisions after about 35 minutes and just allowed them a foot-hold in the game by giving the ball away really cheaply. Belief drained out of us a little bit, which is not like us.

"In the second half they were the dominant team. They were physically stronger.

"We had our moments but we still made some really poor decisions with the ball. I always thought we'd do well to get something out of the game.

"You've got to kill the game off. We move the ball about really well, but we haven't got that decisive, cutting edge.

"I'm just disappointed in the performance of the players. The mentality of the group was flat."

Poor distribution from keeper Sam Johnstone presented United with an early chance when Ollie Norwood intercepted the ball and played in McGoldrick who fired in a shot which was beaten away by the keeper.

The opening goal came when Chris Basham found Duffy whose incisive ball allowed McGoldrick to evade his marker and fire past the advancing Johnstone in the 12th minute.

Albion equalised in the 41st minute when Barnes broke free down the left, advanced to the byline and pulled the ball back to Barry who fired into the net from 12 yards out.

Matt Phillips' shot was saved by Henderson and then Barnes looked set to score when he was put through on goal, but Henderson deflected his effort over.

The winner came in the 76th minute when Phillips showed tenacity on the right wing to hold off his marker before crossing to Barnes, who back-heeled the ball into the path of Gibbs who fired low into the far corner of the net.