Opta predicted final Championship table reacts to mammoth Sheffield United win vs Sheffield Wednesday with huge promotion boost over Burnley

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 16th Mar 2025, 19:30 BST

Sheffield United climbed back into the automatic promotion places with victory at Hillsborough.

Sheffield United took another big step towards Championship promotion following Sunday’s 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday - at least that’s what Opta’s predicted table has forecast. Chris Wilder’s Blades completed a Steel City derby double over their fierce rivals, with Rhian Brewster scoring the decisive goal from close range on 64 minutes.

Victory ensured bragging rights remained with United but more importantly, it took them back into the top two, having briefly been replaced by Burnley. The Blades and league leaders Leeds United are now two points clear of Scott Parker’s third-placed Clarets with just eight games to go.

Prior to kick-off, statistical gurus Opta had United and Burnley finishing level on 93 points come May, with virtually nothing to separate the two promotion hopefuls. But victory at Hillsborough has been the catalyst for a decisive change, which you can see below...

Predicted position: 24th - Predicted points: 40

1. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted position: 24th - Predicted points: 40 | KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images Photo: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Predicted position: 23rd - Predicted points: 44

2. Luton Town

Predicted position: 23rd - Predicted points: 44 | Getty Images Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Predicted position: 22nd - Predicted points: 47

3. Derby County

Predicted position: 22nd - Predicted points: 47 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Predicted position: 21st - Predicted points: 48

4. Cardiff City

Predicted position: 21st - Predicted points: 48 | Getty Images

