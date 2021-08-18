Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season but while United are yet to score in their two Championship games this time around, the Baggies are unbeaten on four points.

Former Barnsley boss Ismaël, however, is aware of the threats the Blades possess.

“It’s a tough opponent,” the Frenchman insisted.

“It’s not about how many goals they’ve scored or how many goals they have conceded for us. It’s about knowing their formation, knowing which players can hurt us if we let them and where their strengths and weaknesses are.

“We have to prepare right. This is the Championship and it’s so, so tough. No team managed to win both of their opening two games.

“Everyone can beat everyone. We know, with our quality, we can beat anyone. We’ve shown some weaknesses so far and we need to work hard to become stronger in those areas.”

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Former Blade Callum Robinson will be looking to continue his good run of scoring form against his old club, having notched twice in his side’s two Championship games so far this season.