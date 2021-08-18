Opposition View: What West Brom boss Valérien Ismaël makes of Sheffield United ahead of Hawthorns clash
Valérien Ismaël insists his West Bromwich Albion side will not underestimate “tough opponent” Sheffield United when the two sides meet at the Hawthorns tonight, despite United’s average start to life back in the Championship.
Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season but while United are yet to score in their two Championship games this time around, the Baggies are unbeaten on four points.
Former Barnsley boss Ismaël, however, is aware of the threats the Blades possess.
“It’s a tough opponent,” the Frenchman insisted.
“It’s not about how many goals they’ve scored or how many goals they have conceded for us. It’s about knowing their formation, knowing which players can hurt us if we let them and where their strengths and weaknesses are.
“We have to prepare right. This is the Championship and it’s so, so tough. No team managed to win both of their opening two games.
“Everyone can beat everyone. We know, with our quality, we can beat anyone. We’ve shown some weaknesses so far and we need to work hard to become stronger in those areas.”
Former Blade Callum Robinson will be looking to continue his good run of scoring form against his old club, having notched twice in his side’s two Championship games so far this season.
Robinson became United’s record signing when he was signed from Preston North End ahead of the Blades’ first promotion season, but was swapped for Oliver Burke in September last year - with the Blades also receiving some cash as part of the deal.