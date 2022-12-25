‘One of the best’ - Sheffield United boss’s verdict on Coventry City ahead of Boxing Day clash

Sheffield United’s players have been warned to expect one of their toughest assignments of the season when they welcome play-off chasing Coventry City to Bramall Lane on Boxing Day.

The Sky Blues, who beat United 1-0 at the CBS Arena earlier in the season thanks to Martyn Waghorn’s late penalty, have risen through the division after their early-season pitch issues left them playing catch-up in terms of both games and points.

Mark Robins, Heckingbottom’s opposite number in the Midlands, won the Championship manager of the month award for November after his side won maximum points without conceding a goal.

And the United boss described Robins’ side as “One of the best. They’re right up there in terms of form and showing they’re one of the best sides with ourselves, so I’m expecting one of the toughest games we’re going to have this season.

“I was at the game the other night, a good, competitive, energetic game between them and West Brom, and that I think is what they are, Coventry. They’re a really tough team to play against, who cause you problems.

“And we have to be at our best, we’ve got to break down a defence that keeps a lot of clean sheets and keep out an attacking team that, regardless of quality of chances, make chances and have efforts on goal.

“When they came up they brought an energy and enthusiasm but they’ve developed it. They’ve got some good players and a clear way they want to play. We know and understand the threats and we’ve got to be at our best to deal with that and also at our best, I think, to cause them as many problems as we like to do. It’s going to be a real good game, I think.”

United, of course, will fancy their chances of causing Robins’ men some problems of their own in front of a bumper crowd at Bramall Lane, with all available tickets sold to home fans. Billy Sharp goes into the game looking for his 250th league goal for the Blades, having scored two in his last two games, while Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie are both one off reaching double figures for the season.

